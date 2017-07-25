Bismarck Couple Charged After Passing Out Drunk in Van While Toddlers Play Inside

TJ Nelson

BISMARCK, ND — Two toddlers were found playing in a van in Bismarck while their grandmother and a man were allegedly passed out drunk.

Forty-year-olds Andrea Addison and Gary Pulido face felony child neglect charges after being arrested Thursday.

Officers found the one and two-year-old boys in dirty diapers and one was covered with rotten milk.

They also found an open jug of milk in the van, along with food, dirty diapers, a bottle of vodka and an unmarked pill bottle.

Addison is the caretaker of the kids, who were turned over to Social Services.

