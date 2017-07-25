Bismarck Couple Charged After Passing Out Drunk in Van While Toddlers Play Inside

Over $30,000 Raised at 27th Annual Paws Walk
FARGO, ND -- Many sets of feet and paws trotted around Rheault Farm to help a local animal shelter. About 250 people and 177 dogs showed up to the 27th Annual Paws Walk to… continue reading ›
BISMARCK, ND — Two toddlers were found playing in a van in Bismarck while their grandmother and a man were allegedly passed out drunk.
Forty-year-olds Andrea Addison and Gary Pulido face felony child neglect charges after being arrested Thursday.
Officers found the one and two-year-old boys in dirty diapers and one was covered with rotten milk.
They also found an open jug of milk in the van, along with food, dirty diapers, a bottle of vodka and an unmarked pill bottle.
Addison is the caretaker of the kids, who were turned over to Social Services.