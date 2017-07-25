Body of New Town Man Found in Lake Sakakawea

TJ Nelson

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND — The body of a New Town man who went missing in June has been found.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office says anglers on Lake Sakakawea found the body of 41-year-old Chad Kanine on Sunday.

He was positively identified through a tattoo.

Kanine went missing June 11 while going jet skiing on Lake Sakakawea.

Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate he drowned.

