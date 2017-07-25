Body of New Town Man Found in Lake Sakakawea

Over $30,000 Raised at 27th Annual Paws Walk
FARGO, ND -- Many sets of feet and paws trotted around Rheault Farm to help a local animal shelter. About 250 people and 177 dogs showed up to the 27th Annual Paws Walk to
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND — The body of a New Town man who went missing in June has been found.
The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office says anglers on Lake Sakakawea found the body of 41-year-old Chad Kanine on Sunday.
He was positively identified through a tattoo.
Kanine went missing June 11 while going jet skiing on Lake Sakakawea.
Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate he drowned.