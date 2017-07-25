Carson Wentz Feeling More Secure Entering Eagles Camp

Wentz is heading into his second season in the NFL

PHILADELPHIA — Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz says he feels a lot more comfortable about Philadelphia Eagles training camp the second time around.

At this time last year, Wentz was the backup quarterback before his rookie season before Sam Bradford was traded to the Vikings.

“This summer I was just chomping at the bit to get back here,” Wentz said after Tuesday’s camp. “Last summer I was just trying to breathe, because it was just a whirlwind offseason. Mentally, I’m in a way better place. I come in and kind of know what to expect. I know the routine and everything, so for me mentally, it’s been a lot better for sure.”

In 2016, Wentz set the rookie record for passes completed.