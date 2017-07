Fargo Police Asking for Public’s Help Finding Vandalism Suspect

They have released these images of a man wearing a handkerchief

FARGO, ND — Police hope you can help them catch a vandalism suspect.

He is tied to the vandalism of a car and building earlier this month near 1026 NP Avenue.

Surveillance photos of the man were taken from security camera footage.

The former Union Storage building is now known as The Historic Union Loft Apartments.

If you recognize the suspect, call Fargo police.