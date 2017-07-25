Fargo Post 2 Leaning on Defense, Pitching as it goes for 3rd Consecutive State Title

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 is the 2-seed in the North Dakota legion state tournament.

Post 2 is going for its third consecutive state title under head coach Luke Rustad.

“There’s a little bit of luck involved when you’re winning a state tournament,” Rustad said. “You’ve got to make sure everybody’s playing well, and a couple things gotta go your way and you’ve got to get out of some jams. But, ultimately pitching and defense have to be what carry you. It’s got to be that consistent part of your game, otherwise things can go south on you pretty quick.”

Fargo matches up with Mandan in the first round on Wednesday at 4:30 in Williston, N.D.