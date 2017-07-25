North Dakota’s Judge Erickson Appears Before Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A North Dakota judge appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven introduced U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson to the panel.

Erickson was nominated by President Trump to serve on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Both senators encouraged the committee to approve Judge Erickson’s nomination and move it to the Senate for confirmation.

“Judge Erickson has demonstrated a deep respect for the Constitution and the rule of law,” said Senator Hoeven. “He is incredibly qualified for this position. In fact, a majority of the American Bar Association rated him well-qualified.”

Judge Erickson has had a 23-year judicial career.

He was born in Thief River Falls and currently lives in Fargo.