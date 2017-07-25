Over $30,000 Raised at 27th Annual Paws Walk

They're still counting up the event's donations as of Tuesday night

FARGO, ND — Many sets of feet and paws trotted around Rheault Farm to help a local animal shelter.

About 250 people and 177 dogs showed up to the 27th Annual Paws Walk to help Fargo’s Homeward Animal Shelter.

Rumor has it there were even a couple of cats who joined the walk.

Their goal is to raise $35,000 from this event alone.

Participants at the walk already donated more than $30,000 and shelter officials are still counting mailed in donations.

“This is what the shelter does and we need money to do what we do,” said Homeward Animal Shelter, Manager Heather Clyde. “Taking care of animals and all their medical needs is expensive and so this is one of our fundraisers throughout the year to help us take care of all the animals.”

