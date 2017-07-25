Take Yourself For A Walk: 27th Annual Paws Walk

Shake some paws, make some friends.

They say dogs are man’s best friend, so it only makes sense that a walk celebrating dogs and other pets is a great place to make new friends Tuesday in the metro.

Registration starts at 6 for one of the region’s biggest outdoor events for animal rescues, the 27th Annual Paws Walk.

Each year, officials at Homeward Animal Shelter gather with a hundred or so of their friends to “stride for strays” at Rheult Farm, complete with food, vendors, face-painting, live music and more.

You can bring your own pet to walk with you, and meet adoptable pets as well as make friends with people like you who care about animal welfare.

Best of all, you’re helping to raise money for homeless pets in the region, particularly their medical care.

While most of the animals who come into the shelter are healthy, they all need their shots and many also need to be spayed and neutered, said Homeward’s Heather Klefstad.

“We’ve had animals who’ve had fatty liver disease who’ve needed long-term intensive care,” she said. “We’ve had animals hit by cars…the funds raised can help with what they will need to take care of.”

For more information, go to: