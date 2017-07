Thinking Green: Leaky Faucets

Don't let the environment go down the drain.

Dealing with a leaky faucet isn’t just a way to save yourself money on your water bill or save yourself irritation from the incessant sound of dripping water. It’s also a way you can be kind to the planet, especially as the region settles into a serious drought.

Let Danny Lipford show you how to tighten up your plumbing operation in this week’s Thinking Green.