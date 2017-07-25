Three Vehicles Involved in Shooting in Moorhead

A nearby apartment complex may also be involved

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead say shots were fired behind the strip mall near Hornbacher’s Azool.

Police got the call just before 6:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found out three vehicles were involved in the shooting.

They say one of those vehicles was damaged by the gunfire.

At the same time, emergency crews were called to a nearby apartment complex on the 3800 block of 16th Street South, Moorhead.

Crime tape was put up near the building and a man was taken away in a squad car.

He was not handcuffed.

Police would not confirm if anything at this apartment complex was connected to the shooting.

Officers say they have a suspect but would not confirm whether or not they are in custody.

“They met here for a reason and they are at least acquaintances with each other or know who each other are,” said Moorhead Police Lieutenant Chris Carey. “Some sort of disagreement it looks like aroused out of this deal and then shots being fired.”

Police are still interviewing multiple eyewitnesses from when the shooting happened.

Officers believe nobody was hurt in the shooting.

They do not think there is any threat to the public but are still looking for the other suspects.