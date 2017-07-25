Vatican to Turn Off 100 Water Fountains in Wake of Drought in Rome

The area has been struggling with below average rainfall for the last two years and the extreme heat

ROME — While parts of the U.S. and much of North Dakota is dealing with extreme drought conditions, the Vatican and the city of Rome are also struggling.

For the first time Vatican officials say they can remember, the city state will begin shutting off the 100 fountains that surround the Vatican campus.

The area has been struggling with below average rainfall for the last two years and the extreme heat.

Two famous fountains in St. Peter’s square have been turned off and the rest of the fountains will be turned off by the end of the week.

“This decision is very much in line with the pope’s thinking on ecology,” said Greg Burke, who is the spokesman for the Vatican. “You can’t waste and sometimes you have to be willing to make a sacrifice. We have very beautiful gardens in the Vatican, they might not be as green this year but we’ll survive.”

Rome has received 72 percent less rain than normal in July and more than 50 percent less over the past several months.