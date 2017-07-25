Boaters Rescued From Red River in South Fargo

Fargo, ND — Two men are rescued from their boat stranded in South Fargo near Lemke Park.

A boat was caught on the rocks.

The two men in the boat were not injured.

They told KVRR Local News that they were fishing when they floated too close to the dam.

The motor on their boat was not able to free them from the current.

