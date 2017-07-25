Williston Suicide May be Linked to Homicide of Woman Found in McKenzie County

WILLISTON, ND — Williston authorities believe a man who committed suicide last week is responsible for killing a woman before he died.

The body of 28-year-old Lindsay White was found in a rural area in McKenzie County on Thursday.

Her death is being treated as a homicide.

Authorities list the primary suspect as Jonah Hendricks.

He was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 18.

Hendricks was considered a person of interest in a shooting in Williston that day that injured two other people.

Their wounds were not life-threatening.