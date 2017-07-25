Williston’s Hedderich Department Store Burns for Second Time

TJ Nelson
File Photo from First Fire at Hedderich on July 10, 2017

 

WILLISTON, ND — The former Hedderich department store in Williston caught fire for the second time in two weeks.

Firefighters believe a hot spot from the July 10 fire at the landmark building flared up again Monday afternoon.

These are images from the original blaze.

The fire was brought under control, and firefighters remained on scene to guard against more flare-ups.

The former Hedderich department store on Main Street was recently an antiques shop and museum and also housed a dental practice.

