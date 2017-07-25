Williston’s Hedderich Department Store Burns for Second Time

Over $30,000 Raised at 27th Annual Paws Walk
FARGO, ND -- Many sets of feet and paws trotted around Rheault Farm to help a local animal shelter. About 250 people and 177 dogs showed up to the 27th Annual Paws Walk to
WILLISTON, ND — The former Hedderich department store in Williston caught fire for the second time in two weeks.
Firefighters believe a hot spot from the July 10 fire at the landmark building flared up again Monday afternoon.
These are images from the original blaze.
The fire was brought under control, and firefighters remained on scene to guard against more flare-ups.
The former Hedderich department store on Main Street was recently an antiques shop and museum and also housed a dental practice.