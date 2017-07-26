#drivebydunkchallenge Sweeping the Internet

You don't have to be a basketball player from Duke to participate

NATIONAL — Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge?

Celebrities, politicians and ordinary people threw buckets of ice over themselves to raise money for charity.

But the latest challenge sweeping the internet is a little more active…and you don’t have to be a basketball player from Duke to participate.

The #drivebydunkchallenge has people driving around their neighborhoods and slam dunking a ball through someone’s outdoor basketball hoop.

College basketball stars Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval from Duke and Terrance Mann Florida State have also posted videos doing the challenge.

But you don’t have to be a star.

An officer with the Bloomington Police Department took his time out to dunk one while out on patrol and was even jamming out to a well-known tune.