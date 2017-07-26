Former Fleet Manager of Nelson Auto in Fergus Falls Charged

The total amount overcharged was $380,000 over three years

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The former fleet manager of Nelson Auto in Fergus Falls has been charged for overcharging law enforcement agencies.

Gerry Worner, 70, is accused of theft by swindle and has been slapped with five felonies in total.

An investigation by the state patrol and BCA found Worner charged law enforcement agencies across Minnesota for equipment on police vehicles that was not included.

The total amount overcharged was $380,000 over three years.

Nelson Auto has the state contract for Ford police interceptor cars and SUVS.