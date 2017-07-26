Halstad Sex Offender on the Move

HALSTAD, Minn. -- A high level sex offender who had been living in Halstad is on the move. Jonah Hawkins was released from prison late last month. He was last seen in Halstad but the Department of Corrections says it's… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- A Mapleton woman continues to deal with the consequences of her actions after video of her harassing three Somali women in Fargo went viral. Amber Hensley has issued an apology and the… continue reading ›
Washington, D.C. --- President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military ``in any capacity.'' He's citing ``tremendous medical costs and disruption.'' Trump's announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people… continue reading ›