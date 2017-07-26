LIVE: TEDx Fargo Brings Fresh Ideas To Town

Speakers Take Over Fargo Civic Center July 26th

Dr. Michael Burns sits down with Adam Ladwig to talk about TEDx Fargo.

Dr. Burns is a professor of communications at Texas State University.

He also works for the Today Show, and has worked four different Olympic games.

He’ll be speaking at TEDx about his communications research startup, CoSearch.

His goal is to help academic figures get their research and ideas out to a larger audience to help promote large community projects.

Dr. Burns is one of many speakers at this year’s TEDx Fargo.

This year’s event takes over the Fargo Civic Center Thursday, July 27th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find out more information and how to get tickets by visiting the TEDx Fargo website by clicking here.