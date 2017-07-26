Moorhead Police Make Arrests in Shooting Behind Azool Shopping Mall

D'Angelo Brooks (L), 20; Raekwon Thomas (R), 18

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after a drug deal turned into a shooting.

It happened Tuesday evening behind the Azool Shopping Mall in south Moorhead.

Raekwon Thomas, 18, was taken into custody early this morning.

D’Angelo Brooks, 20, was arrested this afternoon in Fargo.

A 17-year-old juvenile male was also arrested this afternoon in Moorhead.

They all face robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

Police learned that the three acquaintances had arranged to meet Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. for a drug deal when shots were fired.

Police say a shotgun that was fired twice has been recovered.