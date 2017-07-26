Red Lake Indian Reservation Wants Help to Fight Opioid Epidemic

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Red Lake Indian Reservation tribal leaders have declared a public health emergency.

They are seeking outside help to deal with a heroin and opiate epidemic.

Leaders are considering banishing tribal members who are involved with dealing drugs.

They’ll discuss the option at a meeting August 1.

Leaders say overdoses have increased significantly over the past few months due to an increase in heroin and fentanyl use.

Natives Against Heroin Co-chief Ryan Neadeau Sr. says almost three dozen people have overdosed in the past six months.