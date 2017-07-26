Red River Zoo Pairs Up With Local Breweries for Zoo Brew 2017

Zoo Brew 2017 Aims to Raise Funds to Help Sustain Operations at the Zoo

FARGO, ND — If you love beer and animals, Zoo Brew 2017 is an event you don’t want to miss.

Thursday, July 27th at 7 p.m., the Red River Zoo will be hosting seven different local breweries in efforts to raise money for the zoo.

A ticket can get you beer samples, there will be animal encounters such as feeding the camels or taking selfies with porcupines, and there will be a concert from Tripwire.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

“This is a great platform for us to get people in the zoo, adults in the zoo, see the zoo in another way and learn about the important conservation work that we do here at our zoo and that we do globally through AZA, so it’s a wonderful evening,” said Executive Director, Sally Jacobson.

Click here to buy your Zoo Brew ticket online.

Typing in the promo code “KVRR” can get you $5 off of your ticket.