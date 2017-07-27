Wiggles and Giggles Kids Take Special Shopping Trip with the United Way of Cass Clay

The goal is to help 5,800 kids at this year's school supply drive

FARGO, ND — The 2017 United Way School Supply drive is just nine days away and the kids from Wiggles and Giggles are hard at work to make it a success.

The kids went to Walmart with the $5000 they raised to purchase school supplies for those in need.

They purchased backpacks, pencils, highlighters, folders, binders.

You name it, they bought it.

The United Way of Cass Clay and the volunteers are hoping to make an even bigger impact than the previous four years they’ve done the supply drive.

They want to set their goals high.

“Our goal this year is to help 5,800 kids,” said Kristina Hein, the marketing director at United Way. “It’s going to take a lot of supplies but we know this community can do it and they’ve come through before so we’re just really hoping that people will be inspired by the kids that are here today and go out and shop for themselves.”

“We like to help kids who need school supplies have school supplies and giving back to the community,” said Emma Fritel, a five-year volunteer for the Supply Drive. “It’s important because then you can learn properly in school and it just makes you feel better.”

Friday is the final day to make a donation.

Below is a list of drop off locations for those that want to give supplies as well as a link to United Way’s website to make a monetary donation.

Drop off Locations:

-FargoDome

-Family Wellness

-First International Bank & Trust

-all Gate City Bank locations

-Great North Insurance

-Moorhead Center Mall

-all Walmart locations

-West Acres

Link: www.UnitedWayCassClay.org