Conceal and Carry Without a Permit Now Legal in North Dakota

North Dakota residents will be able to carry a handgun without a permit starting next month

FARGO, ND — North Dakota will officially be a part of the constitutional carry and conceal states beginning August 1.

Governor Burgum signed the bill, which will now allow law abiding citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

Each person must live in North Dakota, have a valid North Dakota driver’s license and be at least 18 years old.

If you happen to get pulled over at a traffic stop, you are also required to inform law enforcement that you have the gun on you.

“Just be honest and upfront with officers,” recommended Deputy Chief Joe Anderson, who is with the Fargo Police Department. “Say ‘I am carrying’. Don’t reach for the weapon, keep your hands in plain sight. If you’re in a vehicle, keep your hands on the steering wheel or keep your hands up. Inform the officer that you are carrying and the officer may disarm you at that time.”

Governor Burgum encourages anyone considering carrying a concealed weapon to enroll in a certified gun safety course.