Family of Justine Damond Sets Up Memorial Fund

Damond was shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The family of an Australian woman killed by a Minneapolis police officer has set up a memorial fund in her honor.

The Justine Damond Social Justice Fund will support causes that were important to Justine, including those that promote equal treatment and opportunities for everyone.

Her family says the fund is their way of creating something positive from the tragedy.

The fund’s website has already raised $6,500.

