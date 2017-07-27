Miracle Treat Day: Sweet Treats for a Good Cause

Dairy Queens Around the Area Gave At least $1 to the Children's Miracle Network for Every Blizzard Sold

MOORHEAD, Minn. — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.

That’s what people in our area said all day long as they gave in to their sweet tooth for a good cause.

People started lining up as the doors opened at the Dairy Queen in Moorhead to get a blizzard.

“We just came out to support the Children’s Miracle Network and have a fun, tasty treat on a nice warm day,” said Sara Klostriech, who lives in Moorhead.

With every Blizzard sold, at least $1 was donated to the Children’s Miracle Network benefiting Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“Children’s Miracle Network is really special because 100% of the proceeds stay local,” said Emily McDaniel, who is with the Children’s Miracle Network. “There’s no administrative cost or other types of processing fees taken out. One hundred percent comes back directly to the kids.”

One Fargo resident said she comes out every year to support the cause.

“The money stays local so that’s the way to go,” said Shayna Sinton. “Support the kids here.”

Last year’s Miracle Treat Day raised over $260,000 for Sanford Children’s Hospitals in both Fargo and Sioux Falls.

“Those dollars make a big impact for those kids and their families,” said McDaniel. “Providing special things that help make their care a little bit more comfortable, helps them to get better faster, and we know that it makes a big deal to be closer to your family and not displaced any further than you need to be.”

A sweet treat for a good cause.

Since the first Miracle Treat in 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more than $125 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country.

And we couldn’t resist helping the kids on Miracle Treat Day.

TJ got a Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard and Alison had a Cookie Dough Blizzard.

By the way, the original Moorhead Dairy Queen is donating “all” of its blizzard proceeds today to Sanford Children’s Hospital.