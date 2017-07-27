ND American Indian Tribes Endorse Hochhalter as Federal Prosecutor

Miracle Treat Day: Sweet Treats for a Good Cause
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. That's what people in our area said all day long as they gave in to their sweet tooth for a…
BISMARCK, ND — The five federally recognized American Indian tribes in North Dakota have endorsed longtime Assistant U.S. Attorney Clare Hochhalter to be the state’s next top federal prosecutor.
The move followed tribal officials’ interviews of Hochhalter and competitor Drew Wrigley.
Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault says he was influenced by statements made by Wrigley that protests against the Dakota Access pipeline were unlawful and dangerous.
Hochhalter is the criminal chief in the U.S. attorney’s office in Bismarck. Wrigley is a former U.S. attorney and lieutenant governor who now works at Sanford Health.