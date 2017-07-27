Pet Connection: Meet Shiloh

He's part of the Mod Squad, as in "behavior modification."

No one likes to be called “difficult,” but with dogs, just like with people, there are varying degrees of social skills. People who don’t have much in the way of social graces might have a hard time finding friends, but dogs who lack them have a harder time — they often can’t find homes.

That’s what makes this week’s Pet Connection so extraordinary. Great River Rescue’s Shiloh and his dad, rescue worker Ethan Larson, came in all the way from Bemidji, Minnesota to visit live on the set of the KVRR Morning Show with Emily Welker all about the Mod Squad, for which rescue dog Shiloh is an ambassador animal.

Great River Rescue specializes in working with “difficult” dogs and is the only such rescue of its kind in Minnesota. Volunteers select dogs with challenging behaviors like timidness, resource guarding, excessive barking, and other undesirable traits that would ordinarily make it difficult or impossible for them to find a permanent home. Then, they embark on an intensive training course with the dog to rehabilitate the animal to eliminate the difficult behavior.

Shiloh, a Chihuahua, suffered from fear of men when Larson met him. Since then, he’s one of the shelter’s big success stories. Of course, he’s not available for adoption, since Larson gave him his “furever home” some time ago. But there are other graduates of the program looking for homes, and they have a 91 percent placement rate, said Larson. Check out their profiles here: