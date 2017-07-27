Red River Zoo’s “Zoo Brew 2017” a Success!

Local breweries had some of their newest and most popular beers on tap for people to sample

FARGO, ND — Lions, tigers, and beers…Oh my!

The Red River Zoo is holding its second annual Zoo Brew, giving people the chance to drink some beers while exploring and checking out some animals.

Visitors could also feed camels and take selfies with porcupines all while learning about some the animals on site.

But those that work at the zoo are hoping people have an even bigger takeaway.

“We are 100 percent nonprofit. We don’t receive any city or state funding, so that means we have to fundraise to continue to feed our animals and fundraise to grow,” said Red River Zoo Executive Director, Sally Jacobson. “So this is actually a fundraiser for the zoo because as we go into winter, it can be a little scary financially, so we want to get some people in here seeing the zoo, supporting the zoo and finding out how they can get involved and be a partner of ours.”

Zoo Brew is a one day, summer event, but they hope to add a “Zoo Boo” around Halloween.