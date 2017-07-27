TEDxFargo Working to Make a Difference in the Red River Valley

TEDxFargo took over the Fargo Civic Center with an event covering all topics in the community

FARGO, ND — In the span of seven hours, TEDxFargo tackled a number of discussions on challenges facing the area and how people plan on solving them.

With speakers from California, Vermont and from all across the F-M area, TEDx is bringing forth endless ideas of creative possibilities.

“We cover the entire country basically with bringing our speakers in. They flew in from all over the country to share with us today,” said lead organizer, Annie Wood.

TEDxFargo is a day-long conference built around creating solutions on a local level as well as on a regional level.

“Everything from health care and medicine to technology, education, the arts, creativity and so much more,” said Wood.

The theme for 2017 is ‘What Do You Stand For?’

Organizers want participants to ask themselves “What are you passionate about and why do you want to make a difference?”

“The idea was really to collaborate around that idea as a designer about having people kind of fill in that question,” said graphic designer, Jeff Knight.

Jeff Knight has been designing TEDxFargo for the past few years and says seeing the outcome of the event makes all his long hours of designing worthwhile.

“My favorite part is just interacting with people and seeing the different people that come and speak and the topics they bring,” he said. “I think it’s important to just be in the know of different thoughts and ideas.”

TEDx is not just about the speakers, but attendees say it’s also about networking with one another in the community.

“This time here where we’re out here talking and sharing ideas, that’s the best part of it,” said Holly Anderson.

“I work in small business so it’s always interesting to be in the community networking and getting ideas,” said Jennifer Miller.

With nearly 2,000 people participating, organizers say this is exactly what the F-M area needs to make a difference in not only the community but the whole country.

“Fargo is on the cusp of something new and great and wonderful and hopefully the ideas here can be a part of that change,” said Wood.

More than 30 partnerships from the F-M area helped make TEDxFargo possible.