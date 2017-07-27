Wahpeton Man Finishes 47 Mile Walk for Shriners Hospital

Tom Meadows made it to the end of the finish line at el zagal shrine early this morning

FARGO, ND — Instead of sitting on the couch and watching Shriners Hospital commercials, 59-year-old Tom Meadows decided to get up and do something to help the children.

Four days after embarking on a 47 mile walk from Wahpeton to Fargo, his journey has come to an end.

“I feel honored to help somebody go on with their cause and their good works. I feel totally happy,” Meadows said.

Although he has a variety of medical conditions himself, Meadows decided to go on his adventure to raise money for kids at Shriners Hospital.

He made it to El Zagal Shrine in Fargo, his finish line, around 2:00 a.m.

“It’s just a true testament to his heart,” said El Zagal Shrine membership chairman Richard Pallay III. “Both physically and spiritually, which is incredible to do that. That’s an incredible feat for him to make that journey in just four days.”

People at the shrine welcomed Meadows with open arms, offering plenty of food and water when he arrived.

He even got to go for a ride in a Mazda Miata.

To make it to the finish line, Meadows said he had to carry something very special along the way: Passion

“It’s not an ego thing,” he said. “I don’t want you to think that. It all comes right back to passion and if the passion is positive, you’re good.”

Without it, he wouldn’t have been as determined.

He also credits his wife, Virginia, for getting him through each day because he wouldn’t have remembered the most important part of his journey.

“I go, ‘just keep it up babe. Think of the children’,” Virginia said.

Pallay says Meadows’ wife was the only thing he needed in the end.

“You think of marathon runners and these people that do these long distances,” Pallay said. “They have headphones, they have juice packs, adrenaline, you know different things they have to keep them going. This guy had nothing. He just had his wife behind him and he had a goal in mind and he was set to do it.”

Meadows did receive many donations for the children at Shriners, but both he and El Zagal Shrine are still trying to determine the amount collected.

If you would like to donate to Shriners Hospital, click here.