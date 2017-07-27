Woman Stabbed in Parking Ramp Near Target Field Dies

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A 31-year-old woman who was stabbed during a robbery in a Minneapolis parking ramp has died.

The July 15 stabbing happened in Ramp B near Target Field.

Forty-four-year-old Benjamin Love was arrested in the case, and charges against him were upgraded Wednesday to include second-degree murder.

Love is being held in the Hennepin County Jail on $1 million bail.

The victim’s name as not yet been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.