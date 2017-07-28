Bemidji Inmate On the Run

Do not attempt to make contact with the male, he is considered dangerous. Please call 911 immediately if you have seen him or know his location.
Joe Radske

Bemidji, MN – On July 27th, 2017 at approximately 22:34 hours Bemidji Police Officers responded to the Beltrami County Jail on a report of a fight between two inmates.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that one of the inmates should be brought to Sanford Hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained in the fight.

A Beltrami County Corrections Officer then transported Keanu Major, age 22, of Bemidji to Sanford for evaluation.

At approximately 0336 hours Bemidji Police Officers were notified that Keanu Major had escaped from the custody of the Beltrami County Corrections Officer. Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate Major.

At 0700 Bemidji Police Officers responded to North Country Insulation in Bardwell Park on a report of a stolen vehicle. This business is located approximately .5 miles from Sanford Hospital and it is unknown if Keanu Major was involved in this theft. The vehicle is described as a tan standard cab 2004 Chevrolet Silverado MN plate# 668KKY.

The Keanu Major is described as a native american male, 5’10 195 pounds with black hair and facial hair and hazel eyes. Major has a tattoo on his neck that says “Victoria”.
