Bemidji Inmate On the Run

Do not attempt to make contact with the male, he is considered dangerous. Please call 911 immediately if you have seen him or know his location.

Bemidji, MN – On July 27th, 2017 at approximately 22:34 hours Bemidji Police Officers responded to the Beltrami County Jail on a report of a fight between two inmates.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that one of the inmates should be brought to Sanford Hospital for evaluation of injuries sustained in the fight.