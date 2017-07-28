Fargo Blues Festival is Back in Town

The weekend is filled with performances by 12 blues bands from different parts of the country

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Blues Festival is back for its two day extravaganza at Newman Outdoor Field.

The weekend is filled with performances by 12 blues bands from different parts of the country.

BBQ ribs, cheese curds, clothing, and hair beading are just a few of the vendors that will be there all weekend.

The organizers say more than 50 Grammy Award winning or nominated bands have performed on the stage at Newman Outdoor Field.

“I like the intimacy of this festival,” said Jon Lovold, who is an assistant director of the festival. “I think it’s pretty so key, we have a very dedicated crowd that comes here almost every year and when the stage is set up it allows everyone to close and personal with the band and the people in the bands and everybody loves it for that reason.”

Tickets are still on sale online, by phone or at the box office.

Here is a link to their website.