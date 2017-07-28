Fargo Junior League Falls in Opening Game of Districts

Fargo will be in action Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The defending Junior League District Champion Fargo opened up the tournament on Friday taking on Rapid City American (S.D.).

The defending champs fell to RC American 13-0. Marcus Jenkins hit a bases clearing double in the first inning and Rapid City never looked back. RC American faces RC National in the winners bracket on Saturday. The loser will face Fargo at 2:30 in an elimination game at Bennett Field.

