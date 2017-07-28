Fargo PD’s Cultural Liaison Officer Building Bridges in the Community

The two women involved in a cultural dispute share hugs and forgiveness after meeting with police

FARGO, ND — In a story KVRR first brought you Tuesday, the women at the center of a racist rant in the middle of a Fargo Walmart parking lot have come together and are moving forward.

It’s the video that went viral on social media.

Within 30 minutes of posting it, more than 200 shares and thousands of reactions worldwide.

Both parties involved admit they said things in the heat of the moment.

But rather than go through police channels, Amber Hensley and Sarah and Leyla Hassan are working together with law enforcement.

“They wanted to meet with Amber and discuss things and work out things and put things behind them,” said Cultural Liaison Officer, Vince Kempf.

Officer Kempf works as a Cultural Liaison for the Fargo Police Department and is involved with cultural groups around the community.

If there’s a dispute between any of them, he’s the guy to go to.

“It’s very likely at least for these three individuals that a misunderstanding like this in the future won’t happen,” said Officer Kempf.

All involved in the parking lot argument say everyone makes mistakes and at the end of the day, forgiveness is what really matters.

“It’s an African culture way and the other side is Somali culture and the other side is Muslim culture. Always to forgive and never seek revenge,” said Hakun Dabar, who is with the Afro-American Development Association.

“I think it’s a good thing and I hope other people learn from it as well and take that example and run with it,” said Officer Kempf.

He said no matter how long his days may be or how busy he gets being the only liaison officer in town, the reward is always at the end.

“They’re trying to reach a goal and when I can help them with that, it makes me feel good,” he added.

Both law enforcement and the Somali community agree there is still work to be done, but this is a start in moving forward in the community.

“This is what we do,” said Dabar.

Officer Kempf says it’s important for different cultures to understand each other and in order to do that, they have to talk to each other.