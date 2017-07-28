Golden Drive Homeless Kids to Hold Annual Community Event Sunday

WEST FARGO, ND — People are coming together to shine a light on what they call an overlooked problem in our community, child homelessness.

Golden Drive Homeless Kids is hosting its 5TH annual community event and bike run in the parking lot of Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo.

The group will be collecting donations and supplies for homeless children and families in the Red River Valley.

Organizer Sue Baron said the biggest benefit is raising awareness about homelessness in our backyards.

She says there are about 1,000 homeless people in the F-M region, and 17 percent of homeless people are children.

“Awareness is key,” she said. “Awareness is key to anything. As for the Golden Drive all these years, there’s literally thousands of people who now know about homelessness right here in Fargo-Moorhead that never knew.”

Food trucks from Culver’s and Spitfire Grill will be there.

There are also a number of activities, including Games Galore, a silent auction and appearances by Batman, Chuck E. Cheese and from Star Wars.