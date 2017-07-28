KVRR Sports Extra Coach of the Week: Doug Simunic

Doug Simunic's squad has won 9 straight.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have changed a lot in the last two decades. One thing that hasn’t?

Manager Doug Simunic.

Most of the players on his team now hadn’t started grade school when Simmy started coaching the RedHawks in 1996. The RedHawks are playing their best baseball of the season at the moment. Last night’s win expanded their streak to nine games entering play today.

Simunic is this week’s coach of the week, and he sat down with KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson during the all-star break to talk about how he plans to keep his team rolling.