LIVE: Musician Attempting To Play Ukulele For 30 Straight Hours

Julian Ruck Inviting Local Musicians To Join During 30 Hour Jam Session
Adam Ladwig

 

Julian Ruck is trying to set a unique record.

He wants to play the world’s longest ukulele concert.

He sat the record last year, playing 25 straight hours.

Now, he’s aiming for 30 hours.

His record-breaking attempt started at 10 a.m. at The Red Raven Espresso Parlor in Fargo.

He’s also inviting local musicians to come jam with him.

Simply show up and play along.

Watch as he chats with Adam Ladwig about the importance of bringing music communities together, and shows off an original song.

