Mall of America Shuts Down Similar Ride that Malfunctioned at Ohio State Fair

Although both rides swing back and forth like a pendulum, they are made by different manufacturers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A ride in the Mall of America was shut down after a similar ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned, leaving one person dead and seven others hurt.

A statement from the mall says Shredder’s Mutant Masher will stay closed until being fully inspected by its manufacturer, Chance Rides Inc.

The ride is similar to the Fire Ball at the Ohio State Fair which broke apart on Wednesday.

Although both rides swing back and forth like a pendulum, they are made by different manufacturers.