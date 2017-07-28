Melinda’s Garden: Beating Plant Diseases

Plants get sick, just like us.
Emily Welker

It stinks to have a summer cold. Now, imagine you get sick with a more serious disease, right in the middle of the busiest, most productive time of year — like our growing season in the Upper Midwest. Stinks even more, right? But that’s what can happen to plants in the summer months if the conditions all line up just right.

Vulnerable plants need your help to protect them from the spread of disease in the garden. Let Melinda Myers show you how in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

