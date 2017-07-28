Senator Heitkamp on Health Care Vote; Protesters Rally at Senator Hoeven’s Fargo Office

Heitkamp said politics dictates legislation far too often in Congress

FARGO, ND — North Dakota U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp was one of many Democrats who voted against the health care reform.

She said if the bill passed, tens of thousands of North Dakotans would lose their health care.

Heitkamp said politics dictates legislation far too often in Congress.

She claims she’s offered many solutions to help the current health care laws over the past three and a half years.

“We don’t know what’s in this legislation,” she said. “There have been no hearings so that both people on both sides of the aisle can ask questions and say, “what does this mean for a family on traditional Medicaid?”

Republican North Dakota U.S. Senator John Hoeven voted in favor of the reform.

Protesters gathered outside his Fargo office after the vote.

State legislators gathered with local action groups to talk about the proposed health care plan and to protest Senator Hoeven’s vote to push the GOP plan through.

Organizers say they want to make sure the Republican Senator understands what all people in North Dakota need when it comes to their health.