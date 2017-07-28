Solar Eclipse Safety in the Red River Valley

Looking Directly at Eclipse Without Protection is Harmful

During the upcoming solar eclipse, the moon is going to block out the sun and cast a shadow on the Earth.

“And the sky goes completely dark, the moon covers up the sun, and you’re able to see something called the solar corona, which is the atmosphere of the sun. So you can see these streamers of light coming away from the covered up sun, and that you can see with your unaided eye,” explains NASA Scientist Dr. Michelle Thaller.

But what you can’t see with your eyes is the raw light coming directly from the Sun.

The unfiltered sun’s rays during the eclipse can damage your vision so proper protection is needed from safe solar viewing glasses or professionally made and certified filters.

But you can also use indirect methods like a pinhole projection using a couple pieces of paper and a push pin.

“You can even use your hands to project the sunlight down onto the ground to see the moon move in front of the sun and make a cool, crescent shadow,” says NASA Scientist Dr. Alex Young.

The protection will be needed because the solar eclipse will obscure 80.2 percent of the sun at its peak in Fargo.

That peak will happen in the Fargo-Moorhead Metro at 12:59 PM on Monday, August 21st.

For more information on the partial solar eclipse, click here.