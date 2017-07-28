South Dakota Woman Identified in Grass Fire Death

FAIRBURN, SD — A South Dakota woman who died in a grass fire has been identified.

Authorities say the grass fire spread to the home of 26-year-old Julia Pawelski on Tuesday morning in Fairburn, a town just south of Rapid City.

The fire damaged at least three other buildings along with multiple vehicles and hay bales before fire crews got the flames under control.

Officials do not yet know if the region’s drought conditions caused the fire.