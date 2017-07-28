Three People Walk Away from Rollover Crash in South Fargo

The accident took place near the firefighter substation on the west side of the Holiday Inn

FARGO, ND — No one was injured in a two vehicle rollover crash off of 13th Avenue in Fargo.

Crews responded to 40th Street after a car and an SUV collided and the SUV rolled onto its side into the middle of the street.

Crews were able to get the woman in the SUV out of the vehicle and she walked on her own to the ambulance.

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured.