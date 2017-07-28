Women Involved in Altercation in Fargo Walmart Parking Lot Come Together

He said all three women have expressed regret regarding their interaction and language with each other

1/2

2/2

FARGO, ND — The women at the center of a racist rant caught on cell phone in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday night have come together at the Fargo Police Department.

Chief David Todd met with Amber Hensley, Sarah Hassan and Leyla Hassan.

He said all three women have expressed regret regarding their interaction and language with each other.

Todd said the incident that went viral on social media shows that we have some things to work on as a community and individuals.

In the video, Hensley was recorded saying “We are going to kill all you “f—–g Muslims.”

She claimed the women in the car started the altercation by parking too close and calling her a “fat b—h”.

Hensley was fired by her employer on Wednesday.

Chief Todd said despite words being said that cannot be taken back, forgiveness and understanding can still be achieved.

Here is his full statement:

The incident that happened at the Walmart parking lot and then went viral on social media shows we have some things to work on as a community and as individuals. The vast majority of us, if we look to the past of our grandparents, great grandparents or those before them – we identify with their heritage and have some pride in it. I, for example have a mother that came across the ocean in a boat from Sweden and my father’s family came from Ireland.