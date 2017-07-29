Dilworth Family Sets Up Lemonade Stand to Help Kids Buy School Supplies

DILWORTH, Minn. — After a Dilworth family became inspired by a philanthropic lemonade stand, they decided to set up their own.

Giggles and Wiggles held their fifth annual lemonade stand this morning.

Kevin and Brooke Spaulding decided to continue the tradition at the Loco Daze Parade with their three kids.

Family and friends decked out in United Way shirts, set up decorations and sold lemonade to raise money for United Way’s school supply drive.

The kids say they couldn’t have been more excited to help out.

“And it’s really fun. Yes it’s very fun. But I’m just so glad we get to do a lemonade stand today and that we get to help other children to learn and to be smart in school,” said Lexi, Delaney and Addyson Spaulding.

Kevin and Brooke have been volunteering for the drive for more than eight years.