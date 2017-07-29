Fargo Junior League Battles Back, Falls in Extras

Fargo Junior League is eliminated from District tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — Day 2 of the Junior League District tournament took place at Bennett Field on Saturday.

Fargo’s 14 & under team faced Rapid City National in an elimination game. RC National defeated Fargo 8-6 in 9 innings. Rapid City got out to a 5-0 lead before Fargo exploded for 6 runs late in the game, but RC National notched two runs in extra innings to seal the victory.

Rapid City Nationals advance in the tournament to play Rapid City Americans, while defending district champion Fargo is eliminated.

The winner between the Rapid City Americans and Nationals advances to the Central Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana.