Kids Learn About Nature at Buffalo River State Park

Science Saturday took place with a lesson focused on the weather

GLYNDON, Minn. — Kids at Buffalo River State Park got a lesson about weather.

Science Saturday is a weekly event at the park where kids learn about a new topic in science each week.

They spent most of the time walking by the river asking questions about the skies to expert instructors.

The people who put up these events say seeing the kids light up is the most rewarding part about the job.

“I became a naturalist because I love being outside and getting to know people and that’s exactly what we did today. We got to know each other we had a laugh we spent time in nature and that’s my favorite part about this job,” said Andrea Wakely, an interpretive naturalist.

Next week’s Science Saturday starts at 10 am and will focus on soil scientists.