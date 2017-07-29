Victim of Racist Rant Speaks Out About Being a Refugee Living in Fargo

Sarah Hassan expains her cultural experiences living in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — After a racist rant in a Walmart parking lot went viral this week, the women who were threatened say they’re happy to be moving forward.

“We forgive her for sure because we’re all human beings in the end,” said Sarah Hassan.

Sarah Hassan is one of the women verbally attacked Tuesday night.

After meeting with Amber Hensley, she wants everyone to know she’s content with her decision to forgive.

“Some people are shocked of the result and some of them are like why did you forgive her but you know we are all going to die one day and we have to leave the world with good memories,” said Hassan.

Sarah has been living in Fargo for about two-and-a-half years and she says it’s not always easy being a refugee living in the F-M area.

“It’s really hard being out of your own country especially when you’re treated differently from others you feel like you’re not like one of them. Sometimes you feel like you’re not human being,” said Hassan.

She said after the video went viral, lots of negative messages were sent to herself and her family on social media.

“Seeing the hate comments everywhere and talking about her and some people like have been taking my sisters picture and posting it on Facebook and saying oh look at her eyes and that’s affecting my sister’s feelings you know,” said Hassan.

Her solution was to rise above.

“We should be a good example for everyone we should trade hate with love we should be a good example for everybody and I want to show everybody that we can still move our world and have a good life together, all of us,” said Hassan.

She says the lesson to be learned is forgiveness is what matters most.

“We are all going to die one day and we have to leave the world with good memories,” said Hassan.

Fargo officers and Somali community members say there is still work to be done.

But they say the reconciliation is a good start.