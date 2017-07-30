Laws Going Into Effect on August 1st in North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. — August 1st is just around the corner and that means new laws are being enforced.

In both North Dakota and Minnesota, numerous bills were passed throughout the 2017 legislative session and it’s important for you to know what to look out for.

Both North Dakota and Minnesota will implement new laws on Tuesday.

North Dakota passed the constitutional carry law which allows people to carry a gun without a permit.

“Just be honest and upfront with officers say ‘I am carrying’. Don’t reach for the weapon, keep your hands in plain sight,” Deputy Chief Joe Anderson with Fargo Police Department.

Police officers now have greater reason to pull you over if they feel you are distracted on the road.

You may be familiar with getting a $100 fine for texting and driving. Now the new distracted driving laws will penalize you for things like checking your GPS or fixing your makeup while driving.

And when children are in your vehicle make sure they are strapped in properly.

The seats in the back of your car can’t look so empty if you have a child who is eight years old and younger or 4 feet and 9 inches or shorter.

If they fall into this category they will be required to ride in a car seat or booster seat where the lap and shoulder belt fit properly.

“If those are not fitting properly, it could cause serious internal injuries or even death in the event of an accident,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police Department.

‘Andrew’s Law’ will be put into place.

The law makes sure police informants are better informed of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

The law is named after Andrew Sadek who worked as a confidential informant and was later found dead.

And North Dakota firefighters are allowed to be added to the Public Employee Retirement System.

In Minnesota where the state is protecting the littlest of learners, the fine for failing to stop for a school bus or passing the vehicle when its stop arm is activated, is raised to $500.

High school students 11 pm punch out time is also changing.

Previously, being under the age of 18 prohibited you from working between 11 pm and 5 am.

Now if you are a high school student 18 or older you can provide a written request to your employer to work during restricted hours.

Dental hygienists and assistants are allowed to perform procedures outside the clinic in settings where they can better reach under served communities.

The law doesn’t change the procedures, but expands access.

These are just a few of the important laws going into effect on August 1st.

You can find the full list with the North Dakota League of Cities and the Minnesota House of Representatives.